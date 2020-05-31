Bronson, Katherine Louise age 93, passed May 20, 2020 succumbing peacefully to covid-19, the last of 7 children born to Harvey and Jennie (Brown) Jefferies. All preceded her in death. Katherine and the family moved from No Go, MO to Springfield after the death of Harvey. Later, as a young woman, she moved to St. Louis briefly marrying a WWII veteran, David Bronson, no children from this union. Katherine worked as a housekeeper/sergeant-of-arms for years for private families. Then welded at Falcon Industries, joined Teamsters Local 610 and retired after 20 years. Her passions: Cardinal baseball, cooking and her deep faith evidenced by decades of fellowship at Galilee Missionary Baptist, proudly serving on the Usher Board and many other committees. Known as Aunt Kat to the Tureaud family and Ms Kat to others, she was extremely nurturing, kind, direct and witty. Katherine will be missed by many of the staff and residents at Ascension Living, her Galilee family and countless friends. Survived by: William Brown (Waukegan IL) and Rosetta (Brown) Clarida (Arlington TX), first cousins. Services: Memorial Service 11a.m., Fri, June 5th, Galilee Baptist 4300 Delmar Blvd St Louis MO 63108. Interment 1pm, Sat, June 6th, Danforth Cemetery, Strafford MO next to her parents.



