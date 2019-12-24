Sechter, Katherine Marie

70, of St. Peters, MO, passed into eternal life with her lord and savior, Jesus Christ, at 7p.m., December 21, 2019, at BJC Hospital, St. Peters. Born June 16, 1949, in Marshall, MO, to Dr. Robert A. White and Blanche Rose (Morris) White, Katherine married Jimmy Sechter on August 3, 1968.

Katherine grew up in Jefferson, MO, graduating from Jefferson City High School in 1968. She and her husband have lived in St. Peters, MO since 1982. A devout Christian, Katherine worked for 14 years with the Salvation Army in St. Charles, MO, to assist the homeless and those in need. She was an exceptionally giving person who would offer assistance to anyone in need of help. Katherine loved spending time with her family, including her 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was a lifelong fan of Elvis, and always enjoyed listening to music.

Katherine is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jimmy Sechter, of St. Peters, MO; two daughters, Marna Oliver, of St. Peters, MO, and Shanna (Michael) Spraul, of St. Charles, MO; five grandchildren, Timothy (Amanda) Oliver, of O'Fallon, MO, James (Madeline) Spraul, of St. Charles, MO, Ellen Spraul, of St. Charles, MO, Aislynn Spraul of St. Charles, MO, Benedict Spraul of St. Charles, MO; three great-grandchildren Skyler Oliver, Lillian Oliver, and Mary Grace Spraul; her step-mother, Catherine Cale; two sisters, Marilyn Paull and Becky Cardwell; three brothers, Robert White, Charles Phelps and Richard Phelps. She is preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather Percy Phelps; two brothers, Lawrence White and Thomas White and one sister, Phyllis Kennedy.

Services: Visitation followed by memorial services will take place at Newcomer Funeral Home, at 837 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. Cremation to follow, in the care of Newcomer Funeral Home.

Katherine leaves a legacy of the love of her devoted husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is deeply loved and missed.