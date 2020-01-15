Paydon, Katherine "Katie"

of St. Charles, MO, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Paydon; cherished daughter of the late William A. and Ida McVey; dear sister of the late Jean Curtis and Clair Yvonne Alexander; devoted mother to Robert Paydon and the late Janet Gordon; dear mother-in-law of Tom Gordon and the late Cynthia Paydon; loving grandmother of Kenneth (Sherri) Paydon, Sondra (Mike) Parker, Mark (Becky) Gordon, Jeffrey (Sara) Gordon, Joshua (Angie) Paydon, and six great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; she was a beloved godmother, cousin, aunt and friend to all those who knew her.

The family wishes to extend its deep gratitude to nurses, support staff and her extended family at LSS Breeze Park who provided loving support, care and friendship during her stay there, as well as Harvester Baptist Church (Waypoint) home-bound ministry and LSS Hospice.

Services and Interment: Following a brief service at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 9 a.m., she will be interred with her husband at Jefferson Barracks. There will be no visitation. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com for more information. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .