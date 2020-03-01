|
|
Keim, Katherine R. "Kate"
(nee Keutzer), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joe Keim; loving mother of Beth Logan, Mike (Sherry) Keim, Karen (Mark) Kline, Sandy (George) Fleming and Joe (Susan) Keim; dear grandmother of Carrie Presley, Christy Johnson, Jason Keim, Lindsay Posey, Emily Speakman, Erica Balling, John Fleming, Katie Fleming and Tim Yeager; dear great-grandmother of 8; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon Apostle Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Care Center of Lemay (Attn: Mary). Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020