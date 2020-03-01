St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Katherine R. "Kate" Keim

Katherine R. "Kate" Keim Obituary

Keim, Katherine R. "Kate"

(nee Keutzer), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joe Keim; loving mother of Beth Logan, Mike (Sherry) Keim, Karen (Mark) Kline, Sandy (George) Fleming and Joe (Susan) Keim; dear grandmother of Carrie Presley, Christy Johnson, Jason Keim, Lindsay Posey, Emily Speakman, Erica Balling, John Fleming, Katie Fleming and Tim Yeager; dear great-grandmother of 8; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon Apostle Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Care Center of Lemay (Attn: Mary). Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
