Fisher, Katherine Rothaar

Fortified with the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Katherine was the loving mother of Lawrence (Denise Mummert) Fisher, Peter (Juliann) Fisher Hesed, and Thomas (Katharine Calhoun) Fisher; dear grandmother of 9, and great- grandmother of 7.

Services: Visitation Monday Feb. 3, 9-10 a.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Flad Ave at 39th, with Funeral Mass immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment Atlanta GA. For more info www.hoffmeistercolonial.com