Katherine Rothaar Fisher

Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
Flad Ave at 39th
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
Flad Ave at 39th
Obituary
Fisher, Katherine Rothaar

Fortified with the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Katherine was the loving mother of Lawrence (Denise Mummert) Fisher, Peter (Juliann) Fisher Hesed, and Thomas (Katharine Calhoun) Fisher; dear grandmother of 9, and great- grandmother of 7.

Services: Visitation Monday Feb. 3, 9-10 a.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Flad Ave at 39th, with Funeral Mass immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment Atlanta GA. For more info www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
