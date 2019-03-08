Mayer, Katherine Kaye V. passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019. She enjoyed a long, productive life and was much loved by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mayer) and her son-in-law Paul my Paulie Sauer; son Robert Mayer (Sue Goodman); daughter Shelley Shaw (Roland); her sister Josephine Doll; nieces, nephews, grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ludwig Mayer. Services: A Celebration of Life is planned for May 18th from 1 -4 p.m. at the Lafayette Park House - 2023 Lafayette Ave. Contributions may be made to: Lafayette Park Conservancy 2023 Lafayette Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104; or Springboard to Learning -1310 Papin St. Ste. 402, St. Louis, MO 63103.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019