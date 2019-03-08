Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine V. "Kaye" Mayer. View Sign

Mayer, Katherine Kaye V. passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019. She enjoyed a long, productive life and was much loved by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mayer) and her son-in-law Paul my Paulie Sauer; son Robert Mayer (Sue Goodman); daughter Shelley Shaw (Roland); her sister Josephine Doll; nieces, nephews, grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ludwig Mayer. Services: A Celebration of Life is planned for May 18th from 1 -4 p.m. at the Lafayette Park House - 2023 Lafayette Ave. Contributions may be made to: Lafayette Park Conservancy 2023 Lafayette Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104; or Springboard to Learning -1310 Papin St. Ste. 402, St. Louis, MO 63103.

Mayer, Katherine Kaye V. passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019. She enjoyed a long, productive life and was much loved by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mayer) and her son-in-law Paul my Paulie Sauer; son Robert Mayer (Sue Goodman); daughter Shelley Shaw (Roland); her sister Josephine Doll; nieces, nephews, grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ludwig Mayer. Services: A Celebration of Life is planned for May 18th from 1 -4 p.m. at the Lafayette Park House - 2023 Lafayette Ave. Contributions may be made to: Lafayette Park Conservancy 2023 Lafayette Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104; or Springboard to Learning -1310 Papin St. Ste. 402, St. Louis, MO 63103. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close