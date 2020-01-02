Wheeler, Kathey Lorene

passed away December 27, 2019 in Independence, Missouri. She was born to Roy Sanders and Vida Wade Sanders on July 11, 1945, in Pettis County, Missouri. Kathey is survived by husband Daniel J Wheeler, daughter Rachel (Kyle) Cressman, of Memphis, son Daniel (Samantha) Wheeler III, of Independence, brother Keneth Sanders and nephew Timothy Sanders both of St. Louis. She was predeceased by her parents. Kathey graduated from the Missouri School for the Blind and St. Louis University. She received her Master's Degree in Anglo-Irish Literature from the National University of Ireland, Dublin. She was married to Daniel Wheeler April 8, 1972, at the Old Cathedral. She was one the "most married" people, having been married by three priests in a cathedral. Kathey loved children and certified in Special Education so she could teach handicapped children. She also worked as a Taxpayer Service Representative helping people deal with the Internal Revenue Service. Kathey participated in many organizations. She volunteered as a youth leader in the Campfire program and served on its Board of Directors. She was active in the African Violet Society, local PTA and several dance studios. She helped the Salvation Army Seeing Help program and was a Christmas bell ringer. She chaired Independence's Disabled Citizens Advisory Board and served as President of the Allied Workers of the Blind, Noland Road Lions Club and Santa Fe Trail Unit of Parliamentarians and was Vice President of the Missouri Parliamentarians. She served as parliamentarian for the American Council of the Blind and chaired its Constitution and Bylaws Committee. And, Kathey served as Director, Vice President and President of the Missouri Council of the Blind.

Services: Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020, from 1 pm until 3pm at Alexander-White-Mullen Funeral Home, 11101 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Ann, Missouri. Interment will be in St. Louis.