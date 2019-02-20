|
Bauer, Kathleen A. (nee Silhavy) Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Bauer Jr.; dear mother of Steve (Stephanie) and Kevin (Jamie) Bauer; dear grandmother of Samantha, Sarah, Henry and Ruby Bauer; dear sister of Rick Silhavy, Fran Dipple and the late Mark Silhavy and Janice Dell; dear sister-in-law of Mary Anne Wilson; our dear aunt and friend. Services: Memorial visitation will be held at St. Johns Evangelical United Church of Christ (11333 St. Johns Church Rd. 63123) on Sunday, February 24, 1:00 p.m. until memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Bauer was an active member of St. Johns Evangelical United Church of Christ, serving as secretary/ treasurer of Women's Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019