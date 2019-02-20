St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Johns Evangelical United Church of Christ
11333 St. Johns Church Rd
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Johns Evangelical United Church of Christ
11333 St. Johns Church Rd.
View Map
Kathleen A. Bauer Obituary
Bauer, Kathleen A. (nee Silhavy) Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Bauer Jr.; dear mother of Steve (Stephanie) and Kevin (Jamie) Bauer; dear grandmother of Samantha, Sarah, Henry and Ruby Bauer; dear sister of Rick Silhavy, Fran Dipple and the late Mark Silhavy and Janice Dell; dear sister-in-law of Mary Anne Wilson; our dear aunt and friend. Services: Memorial visitation will be held at St. Johns Evangelical United Church of Christ (11333 St. Johns Church Rd. 63123) on Sunday, February 24, 1:00 p.m. until memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Bauer was an active member of St. Johns Evangelical United Church of Christ, serving as secretary/ treasurer of Women's Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
