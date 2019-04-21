McCart, Kathleen A. Kathie age 75, of Arnold, MO, born on May 12, 1943 in St. Louis, MO, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Delmar Gardens South, St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, William J. and Evelyn A., nee Palmer, O'Connell. Kathie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Terry McCart; her children, Kathleen A. McCart of Ferguson, MO and Michael J. McCart of Concord, MO; 2 grandchildren; 10 siblings, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at [email protected] Services: Visitation will be held on April 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will be held on April 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, IL. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019