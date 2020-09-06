Gunn, Kathleen "Kay" Ann

passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Kay was born on April 20, 1936, in St. Louis, MO, to Michael and Helen Lawlor. She married the love of her life, James Gunn Jr., on April 27, 1957. They were married for 61 years until Jim passed away in December of 2018.

Kay is survived by 6 children: Jim III (JoAnne), Mike (Mona), Joe (Ellen), Greg (Kandice), John (Beth), and Mary (Paul) Michalski. She had 17 grandchildren: Christy (Chris), Kyle (Kristin), Ryan (Lorelei), Jennie (Brad), Grace (Chris), Dan (Kellie), Lauren (Matt), John Jr. (Carson), Mary, Claire, Jim IV, Margaret, Rose, Katie, Ann, Julia and Matthew. She also had 12 great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Liam, Owen, Harrison, Amie, Annie, Addison, Evelyn, Johnny, Georgia, Hadley and Jack. In addition, Kay was dedicated to her family as a sister, aunt, great-aunt and cousin, and she was blessed with many lifelong friends.

Kay attended St. Edward's Grade School and was a proud graduate of Visitation Academy (class of 1954). She was also a woman of great faith and was very involved with the Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Birthright Counseling St. Louis, 2525 S. Brentwood, Suite 102, St. Louis, MO, 63144. Birthrightstl.org.

Services: A private funeral and burial were held September 5, 2020. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.