Sucher, Kathleen Ann "Kathy"

Dear daughter of the late Trudy Deuchler and the late Russ Sucher. Sister of Karen (Lou) Stoyanov, Lauri (Scott) Baker, Lisa (Kim Schroeder) Sucher and Carla Sucher. Aunt and Great Aunt to 7. Special friend to Joseph Peebles. Friend to many.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to Ursuline Academy Scholarship Fund appreciated.