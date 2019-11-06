Ryan, Kathleen Anne

born December 11, 1942 Died October 29, 2019. Daughter of the late John J. and Loretto (nee Murray) Ryan; sister of Patricia A. and the late Margaret Anne Ryan; dear cousin and friend.

A Child of the Sacred Heart and a Child of Mary, Kathy attended Villa Duchesne for 13 years and was in the Class of 1960. She attended Purdue University for 1 year. She graduated from Maryville College of the Sacred heart in 1964 and received her Masters in French and English from St. Louis University.

She loved to sing and was a gifted soloist in school and in the choir at Immacolata Parish. She sang in the Young Hearts Glee Club at Brentmoor Retirement Community. Kathy loved volunteering for Birthright for many years and volunteered in many other parish groups at Immacolata.She was a loving and kind sister, cousin, and friend and a great neighbor to many people for many years.

Services: There will be a brief visitation on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:30am until time of Mass at 10:30am at The Church of the Immacolata 8900 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63117. Memorial contributions in Kathleen's name may be made to Birthright or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o Immacolata Parish. Condolences may be offered through www.kriegshausermortuary.com.