Bauer, Kathleen B. 68, on Sat., Feb. 23, 2019. Wife of Chris Bauer for 35 years; mother of Joseph Bauer; aunt of Meghan Behrends (Brian Ruiz) and Charles W. Behrends (Jessi); great-aunt of Sullivan and Samantha Ruiz Behrends, and Will and Mia Behrends; daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Behrends; sister of the late Charles (Chuck) Behrends; sisterin-law of the late Sue (nee Sullivan) Behrends; niece, cousin, and friend to many. Kathleen graduated from the UMSL and worked in architecture in St. Louis and as an assistant to Chancellor Blanche Touhill at UMSL. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, the beach, reading, creating art, gardening, and the company of her pets on her small farm. She was an ardent nature enthusiast and would often stop on the road to move turtles out of danger. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Breast Cancer Society or a . Miller Funeral Home, Washington, Missouri.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019