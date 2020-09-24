Collins, Kathleen B.

(nee Hill), Went to her heavenly home, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age 92.

Beloved wife of the late Milton "Mac" Collins; Loving mother of Mark (Susan) Collins and Gary (Susan) Collins; grandmother of Diana Collins, Kelly (Greg) Baker, and Sarah (Christian) George; Great-grandmother of Autumn and Gregory; Dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: Private. Interment Old Bonhomme Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bonhomme Church in memory of Kathleen Collins, 14820 Conway Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. A service of SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.