St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Arnold, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Beaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Beaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Beaver Obituary

Beaver, Kathleen

(nee Rohde) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, August 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Beaver; dearest mother of Cynthia Braquet, Stefani Beaver and Matthew (Laura) Beaver; dear grandma of 9; great-grandma of 1; loving sister of Mary Jean and Nancy; sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, August 23, 9:30 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Arnold) for 10:00 a.m. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Association. Memorial visitation Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now