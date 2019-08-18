|
Beaver, Kathleen
(nee Rohde) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, August 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Beaver; dearest mother of Cynthia Braquet, Stefani Beaver and Matthew (Laura) Beaver; dear grandma of 9; great-grandma of 1; loving sister of Mary Jean and Nancy; sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, August 23, 9:30 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Arnold) for 10:00 a.m. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Association. Memorial visitation Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019