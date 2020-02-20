Kathleen Ellen Price

Price, Kathleen Ellen

(nee Barrett), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Walter Price; loving mother of Susan (Jim Zimmer) Price, Tom Price, Ellen (Bob) Stretch and Kathleen (Tom) McDermott; beloved grandmother of Molly Price, Becky (Jermar Russell) Price, Bob (Lauren Ott) Stretch, Patrick (Abby) McDermott, Sam Stretch, John (Rachel Indelicato) McDermott, Brendan McDermott and Sarah Stretch; great-grandmother of Gabrielle, Maya and Ruth; dear sister-in-law of Mary Ellen Groark, dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Sat, 2/22, 9-10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, 4900 Ringer Rd 63129. Funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. For more info www.hoffmeistercolonial.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020
