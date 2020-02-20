Price, Kathleen Ellen

(nee Barrett), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Walter Price; loving mother of Susan (Jim Zimmer) Price, Tom Price, Ellen (Bob) Stretch and Kathleen (Tom) McDermott; beloved grandmother of Molly Price, Becky (Jermar Russell) Price, Bob (Lauren Ott) Stretch, Patrick (Abby) McDermott, Sam Stretch, John (Rachel Indelicato) McDermott, Brendan McDermott and Sarah Stretch; great-grandmother of Gabrielle, Maya and Ruth; dear sister-in-law of Mary Ellen Groark, dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Sat, 2/22, 9-10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, 4900 Ringer Rd 63129. Funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. For more info www.hoffmeistercolonial.com