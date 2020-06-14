O'Neil, Kathleen Fahy
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of John M. O'Neil; dear mother of John (Suzanne), Mimi (Mike) Rudolph, Peter (Sue), and Patrick (Amy) O'Neil: dear Marmie of 12 and great Marmie of 1; dear sister of Jim (Debby) Fahy, and the late Jean Marie (Barron) Lenze, and John W. (Evelyn) Fahy; our dear aunt, sister-in-law, and cousin.
Services: A Funeral Mass and Committal are being planned for a later date. Memorials to the Carmelite Monestary, 9150 Clayton Rd., 63124 or Masses to Our Lady of the Pillar appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.