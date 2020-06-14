O'Neil, Kathleen Fahy

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of John M. O'Neil; dear mother of John (Suzanne), Mimi (Mike) Rudolph, Peter (Sue), and Patrick (Amy) O'Neil: dear Marmie of 12 and great Marmie of 1; dear sister of Jim (Debby) Fahy, and the late Jean Marie (Barron) Lenze, and John W. (Evelyn) Fahy; our dear aunt, sister-in-law, and cousin.

Services: A Funeral Mass and Committal are being planned for a later date. Memorials to the Carmelite Monestary, 9150 Clayton Rd., 63124 or Masses to Our Lady of the Pillar appreciated.

