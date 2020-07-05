1/1
Kathleen George Rife
Rife, Kathleen George

Kathleen George Rife, originally of St. Louis, passed away May 27, 2020 in Kansas City after A long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Kathleen is the mother of Dan Rife (Gayle), Mary Patrick, Bill Rife (Shirley), Tom Rife, Josie Schwartz (Brad), Maggie O'Brien (Tim), Bob Rife (Gabrielle), and Bebe Cusumano (Mark).

Kathleen was born in 1932 to Josephine and Stede George. She graduated from Villa Duchesne and went on to get married and raise 8 children. She had 24 grandchildren and 15 greatgrands.

Kathleen's life was committed to the Lord as well as her family. She worked tirelessly raising her children and was known for her wonderful sense of humor. She was truly a classic beauty inside and out. She is finally free from Alzheimer's and can dance for joy in heaven.

Services: At a later date.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
