Golden, Kathleen (nee Theisman) 84, died April 11, 2020 with children by her side. Kathleen was born July 19, 1935 to Adele (nee McCarthy) and Raymond Theisman. She worked as a bookkeeper and cosmetologist.. Her true love was working for TWA. This allowed her to travel to all over the world. Kathy grew up in St. Louis and in 1956 married Edward Golden. Later she moved to Grafton Il. and Herrin IL. She moved to Grafton, IL. and later to Herrin IL. She attended St. Bartholomew Church and Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church. She is survived by four children: Brian (Teresa) Golden, Theresa (Velko) Kostanjsek, Shawn (Jennifer) Golden, and Regina (Kevin) Meyer; one sister Dolores "June" Kruep; 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by 2 sisters: Rita & Bonita; 3 children: Mary,David & Paula; & grandchild, Sgt James Bourland. Services: Buried was at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is planned later.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.