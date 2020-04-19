Kathleen Golden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Golden, Kathleen (nee Theisman) 84, died April 11, 2020 with children by her side. Kathleen was born July 19, 1935 to Adele (nee McCarthy) and Raymond Theisman. She worked as a bookkeeper and cosmetologist.. Her true love was working for TWA. This allowed her to travel to all over the world. Kathy grew up in St. Louis and in 1956 married Edward Golden. Later she moved to Grafton Il. and Herrin IL. She moved to Grafton, IL. and later to Herrin IL. She attended St. Bartholomew Church and Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church. She is survived by four children: Brian (Teresa) Golden, Theresa (Velko) Kostanjsek, Shawn (Jennifer) Golden, and Regina (Kevin) Meyer; one sister Dolores "June" Kruep; 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by 2 sisters: Rita & Bonita; 3 children: Mary,David & Paula; & grandchild, Sgt James Bourland. Services: Buried was at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is planned later.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved