Kathleen Hanenberger Bohbrink
1929 - 2020
Bohbrink, Kathleen Hanenberger Born July 7, 1929, passed away on April 7, 2020 to join her husband, John Robert Bohbrink, Sr. in Heaven. Kathleen was born to her parents, Lydia Heseman and Henry Hanenberger and follows her parents, brother, sister and grandson, Christopher Adams into eternal life. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Lee Adams (Kevin Bryant) and son, John Robert Bohbrink, Jr. (Elizabeth Brown). She is also survived by three granddaughters, Alexandra Bryant, Hannah and Emily Bohbrink. Currently, there are no plans for a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or Bethel Lutheran Church, St. Louis, MO, in our mother's name. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
