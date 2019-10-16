St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Brentwood, MO
View Map
Kathleen Hannigan Durbin

Kathleen Hannigan Durbin Obituary

Durbin, Kathleen Hannigan

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Kenneth and Catherine (nee Hennigan) Hannigan; beloved wife of the late Robert D. Durbin; dear mother of Mary Sanner, Julie Durbin, Kathleen (Chip) Payton, Rob (Sharon) Durbin, Jr., Lucy Fries, Maggie (Mike) Young, and John Durbin; dear grandmother of Caroline (fiancee Andy), Patrick (Ruthie), Ashleigh, Matthew, Eileen, Amelia, Andrew, Katlyn, Trey, Elizabeth, Jane, Michael, Thomas, Sophia, Ellie, and Olivia; dear sister of Mary (the late Tom) Fox, Ellen (Tony) Ribaudo and the late Kenneth (Laurie) Hannigan, Jr.; dear aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass will be Saturday, October 19, 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (Brentwood). Interment St. Peter Catholic Cemetery (Kirkwood). Visitation will be Friday 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
