Durbin, Kathleen Hannigan
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Kenneth and Catherine (nee Hennigan) Hannigan; beloved wife of the late Robert D. Durbin; dear mother of Mary Sanner, Julie Durbin, Kathleen (Chip) Payton, Rob (Sharon) Durbin, Jr., Lucy Fries, Maggie (Mike) Young, and John Durbin; dear grandmother of Caroline (fiancee Andy), Patrick (Ruthie), Ashleigh, Matthew, Eileen, Amelia, Andrew, Katlyn, Trey, Elizabeth, Jane, Michael, Thomas, Sophia, Ellie, and Olivia; dear sister of Mary (the late Tom) Fox, Ellen (Tony) Ribaudo and the late Kenneth (Laurie) Hannigan, Jr.; dear aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Memorial Mass will be Saturday, October 19, 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (Brentwood). Interment St. Peter Catholic Cemetery (Kirkwood). Visitation will be Friday 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019