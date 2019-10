Cramer, Kathleen J. 'Kathy'

66, of Jefferson City, Mo. died Monday, September 16, 2019.

Services: Visitation will be held at Freeman Mortuary in Jefferson City from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Service following at 2:00 p.m.

Friends and family of Kathy may leave online condolences and view her full obituary at ww.freemanmortuary.com.