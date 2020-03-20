St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Schroer, Kathleen J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, March 14, 2020.Beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Mabel Schroer; loving sister of Shirley Galvin, Daniel (Pat) Schroer and the late Robert, Lawrence and Kenneth Schroer; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., 63123, Monday, March 23, 10:30 am to St. Andrew Catholic Church for 11:00 am Mass. Due to the corona virus outbreak, it is advised that only the family attend the Mass. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Notre Dame Alumni Association or . Visitation Sunday,4:00 to 8:00 pm.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
