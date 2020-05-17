Kinderfather, Dr. Kathleen Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Donald Kinderfather; loving mother of Alison, Kurt and Hans (Kristine) Kinderfather and Gretchen (John) Hayes; dear grandmother, aunt, sister- in-law, friend and mentor to many. Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers tributes may be sent to SLU Women's Council Scholarship Fund, St. Louis Bombers Rugby Club or an organization of your choice. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.



