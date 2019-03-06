|
Phillips, Kathleen L. (nee Hendrix), passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at age 95. Beloved wife of the late Glenn D. Phillips; dear mother of Darleen (Mitchell) Stark; dear grandmother of Darla (Shaun) Moran; dear great-grandmother of Brenden. Dear sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Kathleen belonged to several groups and served on many of those boards. Services: Funeral Service will be Friday, 1:00 p.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 6704 Fyler Ave. 63139. Interment New St. Marcus Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 12:00 p.m. until time of service at church. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019