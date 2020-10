Boyer, Kathleen M.

(nee Finnegan) 81, Passed away on 9/30. Loving wife of 61 yrs to Kenneth Boyer; beloved mother of Tim (Fran), Stephen, Jim (Mary), and Gary (Tammi) Boyer and Lynn (Bill) Sloan; dear grandmother & great grandmother; dear sister, aunt, cousin, friend & neighbor. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Services: Visit Tues. 10/6 from 4-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63129). Mass Wed. 10/7 at 12pm at Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church (415 Weidman Rd, Manchester, MO 63011). Interment Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery.