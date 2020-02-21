Kathleen M. Burack (1945 - 2020)
Service Information
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO
63017
(636)-532-2400
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Dardenne
7701 Highway N
Dardenne Prairie, MO
Obituary
Burack, Kathleen M. "Kathy"

(nee Moynihan) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Tues., Feb. 18, 2020. Loving wife and best friend of Chuck Burack; cherished Mother of Erin (Ryan) Thies; dearest Sister and Sister-in-law of Maureen (Harold) Layton and Michael (Chrissy and the late Paula) Moynihan, Linda LeRoy, Bobby (Rosanne) Burack, Barb (Ed) Bowman. Our Dear Aunt, Great-Aunt, Cousin and friend to all.

Donations in Kathy's memory may be made to Honor Flight or Needy Paws Rescue.

Services: Visitation: Sun., Feb. 23 3-8 pm at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson) Chesterfield, MO. Funeral Mass: in the main church Mon., Feb. 24, 9 am at Immaculate Conception Dardenne, 7701 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, MO (Meet at Church). Interment National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks. Online Guest Book at www.buchholzmortuary.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
