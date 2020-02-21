Burack, Kathleen M. "Kathy"

(nee Moynihan) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Tues., Feb. 18, 2020. Loving wife and best friend of Chuck Burack; cherished Mother of Erin (Ryan) Thies; dearest Sister and Sister-in-law of Maureen (Harold) Layton and Michael (Chrissy and the late Paula) Moynihan, Linda LeRoy, Bobby (Rosanne) Burack, Barb (Ed) Bowman. Our Dear Aunt, Great-Aunt, Cousin and friend to all.

Donations in Kathy's memory may be made to Honor Flight or Needy Paws Rescue.

Services: Visitation: Sun., Feb. 23 3-8 pm at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson) Chesterfield, MO. Funeral Mass: in the main church Mon., Feb. 24, 9 am at Immaculate Conception Dardenne, 7701 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, MO (Meet at Church). Interment National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks. Online Guest Book at www.buchholzmortuary.com