Raterman, Kathleen M.
(nee Dombek), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard M. Ratermen for over 49 years; dearest mother of Kristine Raterman, Brian (Erica) and Jason (Kelli) Raterman; loving grandmother of Maddy, Nolan, Brock, Jillian, Bennett and Brinley; dear sister of Jerry (Sue) and Vince (Sue) Dombek and the late Stanley Dombek and JoAnn Mertzlufft; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois,
Sunday, August 18, 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Monday, August 19, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or appreciated
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019