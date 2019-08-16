St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Kathleen M. Raterman

Kathleen M. Raterman

Raterman, Kathleen M.

(nee Dombek), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard M. Ratermen for over 49 years; dearest mother of Kristine Raterman, Brian (Erica) and Jason (Kelli) Raterman; loving grandmother of Maddy, Nolan, Brock, Jillian, Bennett and Brinley; dear sister of Jerry (Sue) and Vince (Sue) Dombek and the late Stanley Dombek and JoAnn Mertzlufft; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois,

Sunday, August 18, 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Monday, August 19, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or appreciated

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
