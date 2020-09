Madden, Kathleen "Kathy" (Mahoney)

September 3, 2020. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband Dennis (Denny) Madden. She was a loving mother to Brent (Tomeka) Darabcsek and Curt Darabcsek. Grandmother to Kamryn, Lance, Sergio, Alec Darabcsek, Kelsey (Marsh) Nail and Brett Marsh. Great-grandmother to Kendall, Brody, Berkley, Chloe and Easton.

She was loved by all.