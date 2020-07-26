Kelvin, Kathleen Marie

(nee Barr) Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend died suddenly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Daughter of the late McConnell Barr and late Marie Barr (Sagat). She was married for twenty-seven years to the late Richard S. Kelvin. Dear mother of David Kelvin and Lisa Korenblat (Dr. Kevin) and Grammy to Jamie and Aaron Korenblat, dear daughter-in-law to the late Michael and late Helen Kelvin, and dear sister-in-law to Judith (Dr. James) Miller and aunt to Douglas (Karen Seelig-Miller) Miller and great aunt to Isabel and Julia Miller.

Kathleen, better known as Kathy, grew up in St. Louis. She attended Miss Hickey's Business School, now referred to as Hickey College. Kathy worked as a legal secretary for a CEO at McDonald Douglas (Boeing). She then stayed at home to raise her family. For many years Kathy volunteered when her children were young as a librarian assistant, Brownie leader, and other activities for the Ladue School District. She lovingly helped her daughter in looking after Jamie and Aaron when they were young. Kathy was a respected in her community and always willing to lend a helping hand. She held strongly to her religious faith. Kathy has left us too soon and will be missed deeply.

Services: A private family service will be held. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to Shriner's Hospital, Shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or The American Heart Association, Heart.org.

