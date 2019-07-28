Kathleen "Kitty" Murillo

Murillo, Kathleen Kitty Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dearest wife of Jerry Webb; beloved daughter of Julia Farrell; dear sister of Louis Lenny (Marian) Murillo, Edward Farrell, Margaret Farrell and the late Judy Farrell-Leyland; our aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Kitty was a Registered Nurse for more than 49 years and she served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy Nurses Corp during the Vietnam War. Services: Memorial visitation Saturday, August 3rd, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., with a Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. Memorial donations in Kitty's name may be made to Autism Speaks or the ASPCA. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019
