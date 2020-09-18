Zvanut, Kathleen O.

(nee O'Leary), of Ellisville, MO, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late William H. Zvanut, Sr.; loving mother of Maureen (Robert Lenac) Zvanut, William (Jan) Zvanut, Jr., Kathleen (Karl) Hasik, and Michelle (Izel Rivera) Zvanut; dear grandmother of Frances Gardiner, Ryan, Jessica, Eric, and Lexi Zvanut, Adam Hasik, Andrea (Matthew) Fiorelli, Peter and Bill Hasik, Marcelo and Mario Zvanut-Till; great-grandmother of Emilia Rodgers, Emma Kate and Beau Fiorelli; dear daughter of the late Richard and Kathleen O'Leary (nee Ryan); dear sister of the late Florence O'Leary. Over 20-year employee of the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission. A previous employee of Union Electric (now Ameren UE).

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Private Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to American Lung Association. Visitation Friday, Sept. 25 from 4-8 p.m. Due to the current pandemic all visitors are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Room occupancy at the funeral home is limited to 25 visitors in the viewing room at any given time. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest-book at Schrader.com.