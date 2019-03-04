Meehan, Kathleen Veronica née Byrnes, of St. Louis, MO, born February 19, 1936, died peacefully at her home Sunday morning surrounded by family. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Verna Byrnes, and sisters, Maureen Byrnes and Colleen Sheik. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Michael J. Meehan, 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Services: Visitation will be at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church from 4:00 to 4:30 followed by Mass on Tuesday, March 5, 11914 Eddie & Park Rd. St. Louis, MO 63126. The family has designated the Missouri School for the Blind (http://msb.dese.mo.gov) for memorial contributions.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019