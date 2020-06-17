Cormack, Kathleen "Kathy" (Weber)

Kathleen "Kathy" (Weber) Cormack entered into peace at her home in Kerrville, TX on June, 7th, 2020 at age 70 after a long illness. Dear wife of Bobby G. Cormack; dearest mother of Stephanie Carson (Walter); CW4 Patrick Cormack (Leslie); step-mother to Russell Cormack (Stephanie); loving grandmother to Mason and Avery Cormack and to Cooper Carson; step-grandmother to Ian Cormack; cherished sister to Michael Weber (Tina); Godmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and loyal friend. Kathy was born on March 4, 1950 in St. Louis, MO to the late Norbert C. Weber and Geraldine "Gerry" Weber. Following graduation from Cleveland High School, she attended the University Of Missouri School Of Nursing, obtaining her BSN in 1972. Upon graduating, Kathy entered the United States Army Nurse Corp, serving two tours overseas. While in the service, she met and married CW2 Bobby G. Cormack. After her two tours overseas, she left active duty but continued to work at military hospitals wherever her husband was stationed. Kathy joined the Veterans Administration working as a staff nurse, nursing supervisor and as a "pink team" nurse. The last 22 years of her nursing career was spent taking care of the veterans she so greatly admired. Major Cormack was also in the Texas Medical Rangers for 8 years and served as commander of Charlie Company, 1st Medical BN. Kathleen established the "So Proudly We Hailed" museum, now located at the Hill Country Veterans Center in Kerrville. The museum honors all American service individuals from the Revolutionary War to current operations from all branches of service. Kathy was an avid supporter of the 'Salute to Women Veterans' program. Her family sends special thanks and love to Kathy's dear friends, Dianna Rees and Susan Watts, her angels on earth, for all the love, care and support they gave.

Services: A celebration of life in St. Louis is pending.