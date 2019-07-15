White, Kathleen (nee Dielenhein) Preceded in death by Julius & Katherine; Survived by brother Francis (Geraldine); Wed 64 years to Norval White; Mother of 5 Children, Linda Jean, the late Russell (Belen), David, the late Joseph, Angela (Greg); 12 wonderful grandchildren. No Flowers- Donate to St. Vincent de Paul (SJA). Services: Mass Wed. 7/17, 10am at St. Joan of Arc. Visitation Tues. 7/16, 4-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois) Interment at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 15, 2019