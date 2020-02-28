|
Keller, Kathlyn Rose
(nee Morrissey), asleep in Jesus, Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Charles G. Keller. Loving mother of Chris G. (Rebekah) and Cory G. (Michelle) Keller. Dear grandmother of Kristen, Maddie, Jordan, Jacob, Joshua, and Benjamin. Dear sister of Florence Hardesty. Beloved cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral service at Pathfinder Church, 15800 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Monday, 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Ellisville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday 1-5 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020