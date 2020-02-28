St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathlyn Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathlyn Rose Keller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathlyn Rose Keller Obituary

Keller, Kathlyn Rose

(nee Morrissey), asleep in Jesus, Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Charles G. Keller. Loving mother of Chris G. (Rebekah) and Cory G. (Michelle) Keller. Dear grandmother of Kristen, Maddie, Jordan, Jacob, Joshua, and Benjamin. Dear sister of Florence Hardesty. Beloved cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at Pathfinder Church, 15800 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Monday, 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Ellisville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday 1-5 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathlyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information