Geringer, Sister Kathryn A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Anna (nee Landolt) Geringer.

Services: Graveside service was held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Online guest book may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.