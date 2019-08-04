Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Anne "Houghton" Mayer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mayer, Kathryn Anne Houghton Died peacefully July 31 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of 49 years to the late Charles Mayer; dear mother to Christopher, Matthew (Sandra) and Jeffrey (Lisa); dear grandmother to Dillon, Dalton (Stephanie), Madeline, Caley, Emily, Alexander and Jack; dear great grandmother to Sophia, Anthony and Parker; dear sister to Timothy Houghton and the late Peter Houghton; dear aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. Anne was born in Peoria, IL and moved around as a child, settling in St. Louis with her parents Paul and Kathryn Houghton. After graduating from St. Joseph's Academy, she attended St. Louis University. Anne met her late husband, Charles on a blind date that took them sledding on Art Hill. After raising her three sons, Anne enjoyed a career as a medical secretary. Services: Memorial Mass Friday, August 9, 11:00 am celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure, 9740 Sappington Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128. Family will receive guests at 10:00 am, prior to the beginning of Mass.

