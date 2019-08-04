Mayer, Kathryn Anne Houghton Died peacefully July 31 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of 49 years to the late Charles Mayer; dear mother to Christopher, Matthew (Sandra) and Jeffrey (Lisa); dear grandmother to Dillon, Dalton (Stephanie), Madeline, Caley, Emily, Alexander and Jack; dear great grandmother to Sophia, Anthony and Parker; dear sister to Timothy Houghton and the late Peter Houghton; dear aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. Anne was born in Peoria, IL and moved around as a child, settling in St. Louis with her parents Paul and Kathryn Houghton. After graduating from St. Joseph's Academy, she attended St. Louis University. Anne met her late husband, Charles on a blind date that took them sledding on Art Hill. After raising her three sons, Anne enjoyed a career as a medical secretary. Services: Memorial Mass Friday, August 9, 11:00 am celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure, 9740 Sappington Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128. Family will receive guests at 10:00 am, prior to the beginning of Mass.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019