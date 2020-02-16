Anstine, Kathryn "Kay"

(nee Schmidt), passed away, Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Beloved wife of Dennis "Denny" Anstine; loving mother of Todd (Wendy) and Steve (Tina) Anstine; cherished grandmother of

Amanda, Abby, Emma, Lindsey, Jack, Erika and Sophie Anstine; dear sister of the late Boyd Schmidt; dear aunt and friend of many.

Kay grew up in Hastings, Nebraska with parents, Henry and Beulah Schmidt, and older brother, Boyd. After graduating from Hastings High School, she went on to major in education at the University of Nebraska - Kearney. Kay was an elementary school reading teacher for more than 30 years, including at Ellisville and Kehrs Mill Elementary schools in St. Louis. She loved helping kids with reading disabilities learn a skill so important to achieving success in their lives. Kay enjoyed playing golf, traveling, playing bridge, spending time with friends and spoiling her seven grandchildren. Most of all, Kay loved people. She was always interested in learning about other people's lives and had a way of making anyone she met feel special. Kay was married to her high school sweetheart Denny for 59 years. She will be missed dearly but will always be in our hearts.

Services: Funeral service at St. Mark's Episcopal PRO-Cathedral, 422 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings, Nebraska, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens, Hastings, NE. There will also be a Celebration of Life service at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 15764 Clayton Rd., Ellisville, MO, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.