Laurent (Burgdorf), Kathryn E. "Kitty"

(nee Sullivan) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 103. Beloved wife of the late Edward Laurent and the late Walter John Burgdorf; loving mother of Lee (Mary) Burgdorf, Susan (Charles) Hixson, Linda DeScheda (Rick McGuire), Gary Burgdorf and the late Cathy (Mark) Rupinski; dear grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 21; loving aunt, great-aunt and thoughtful friend of many.

Services will begin on Monday, March 9th, 9:15 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, then proceed to St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 3860 N. Highway 67, Florissant,MO 63034 for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. VISITATION SUNDAY, MARCH 8TH FROM 4-8 P.M. Online guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com