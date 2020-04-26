Kathryn Elizabeth Delcour
Delcour, Kathryn Elizabeth Delcour, Kathryn Elizabeth (Fox) passed on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020, aged 90 years of natural causes. Daughter of the late Roy Curtis and Rose Furlong. She is preceded in death by her husband Glenn Delcour and her husband Tom Fox. Loving mother of Peter (Anne) Fox; devoted grandmother of Kathleen (Craig Brown), Daniel (Julie) Fox, and Kevin Fox. Much loved great-grandmother of Caroline and Corbin Fox. Dear sister of Don Furlong (Carol) and the late Dan Wyatt (Fae). Services: Funeral arrangements are pending.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
