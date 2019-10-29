|
Ladd, Kathryn J.
(nee Boulay) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, October 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis R. Ladd; loving mother of Michelle (the late Bob) Zewiski, Tim (Cheryl), Steve, Mike Ladd and Karen (Steve) Montileone; cherished grandma of Renee (Dave) Kossman, Carrie (Jeff) Dickerson and Bryan Puetz, Jessica, Dan, Nick and Amanda Ladd, Steven (Elizabeth) and Sam Ladd, Tony, Rachel (fiance Brandon), Louie and Lexie Montileone and great-grandmother of 5; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, October 30 at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. with all services concluding at church. In lieu of flowers, donations to are appreciated. A Kutis South County Chapel service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019