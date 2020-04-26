Kilker, Kathryn 'Caddy' (nee Hines), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Kilker; dearest mother of Susan (Denny) O'Leary and Jane (Denny) McCabe; dear sister of the late Mary (Paul) Britt and Ruth (Bill) Nordmann. Our dear grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 31, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Private family services were held with burial at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and celebration will be held at a later date. www.kriegshausermortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.