Kathryn "Caddy" Kilker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kilker, Kathryn 'Caddy' (nee Hines), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Kilker; dearest mother of Susan (Denny) O'Leary and Jane (Denny) McCabe; dear sister of the late Mary (Paul) Britt and Ruth (Bill) Nordmann. Our dear grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 31, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Private family services were held with burial at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and celebration will be held at a later date. www.kriegshausermortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63132
3149943322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved