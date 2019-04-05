|
Frei, Kathryn L. (nee Doss), passed away, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Loving wife of the late Richard J. Frei for 65 years; dear mother of Susan (Wally) Caskey and Nancy (Gregg) Renz; dear grandmother of Jacob Richard Renz and Evan Doss Renz; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Mrs. Frei retired from Woodward Elementary School in 1987. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Valhalla Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019