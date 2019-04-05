St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kathryn L. Frei

Kathryn L. Frei Obituary
Frei, Kathryn L. (nee Doss), passed away, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Loving wife of the late Richard J. Frei for 65 years; dear mother of Susan (Wally) Caskey and Nancy (Gregg) Renz; dear grandmother of Jacob Richard Renz and Evan Doss Renz; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Mrs. Frei retired from Woodward Elementary School in 1987. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Valhalla Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019
