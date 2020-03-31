Jacob, Kathryn Louise Miley

Kathryn 'Kathy' Louise Miley Jacob passed from this world peacefully on March 26, 2020. She was born in Poplar Bluff, MO on January 17, 1952, the daughter of Robert L. Miley and Vanell B. (Weaver) Miley. She was Baptized into the Winona Christian Church in 1964. She was united in marriage on August 5, 1972 to Stephen Wayne Jacob in Winona, MO. After attending Purdue University and then graduating from Fontbonne College with a BS in Education, she spent almost her entire career in the School District of Saint Charles. She retired from the district in 2007. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, gardening, traveling, and joined her husband in reenacting. Many of her knit creations were donated to worthy causes. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Lawrence Dean Miley.

Survivors include her husband Stephen of St. Charles, MO; her brother Michael A. Miley and wife Madeline of St. Louis; Lawrence's wife, Hilary of Ozark, MO; her sister Mary Ellen Cromwell and husband Evan of Redwood City, CA; her nephews and nieces, Sean, Emma, Joseph, Erin, Taylor, Paige, Gillian, and her many cousins.

Upon her death, ever the educator, Kathy wanted her body donated to science. The family is thankful for the nurses, aides, doctors and the staff for the care she received at Siteman Cancer Center - St. Peters and BJC-St. Peters during her time of illness. In this time of social distancing there will be no service or memorial until this situation (or pandemic) has passed. In remembrance of Kathyouise and to celebrate her life, donations to the Foundation for the School District of the City of St. Charles (theSCSDFoundation.org) would be appreciated.

Services: -none-