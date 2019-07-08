|
Pratt, Kathryn Lynn (nee Phelps) passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Ken Pratt for 33 years and the loving mother of Amy (Chris) Scanlan, Anna Pratt and Alaina Pratt. She is also survived by her parents, Warren and Margaret Phelps, and siblings, Jeff Phelps and Deborah Mudd. She is our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Kathryn was a dedicated homeschool mother for 22 years, devoted homemaker for 33 years. She devoted her life to the Lord and faithfully serviced her church community for many years. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel., 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, July 9 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral service at Providence Reformed Presbyterian Church, 9124 Sappington Rd. 63126, on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Interment at Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 8 to July 9, 2019