Dickerhoff, Kathryn M. Hall
Passed away Sun., Oct. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George W. Hall and the late Leroy Dickerhoff; dear mother of Cheryl (Claude) Provance, Kathleen Foley and the late Raymond W. Hall; dear grandmother of four; great-grandmother of nine; great-great-grandmother of one. Donations may be given to Cardinals Care at: https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/community/donate-to-cardinals-care
Services: Visitation Sat., Oct. 26, 1 pm, with funeral at 3 pm, at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019