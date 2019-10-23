St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Kathryn M. Hall Dickerhoff

Kathryn M. Hall Dickerhoff Obituary

Dickerhoff, Kathryn M. Hall

Passed away Sun., Oct. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George W. Hall and the late Leroy Dickerhoff; dear mother of Cheryl (Claude) Provance, Kathleen Foley and the late Raymond W. Hall; dear grandmother of four; great-grandmother of nine; great-great-grandmother of one. Donations may be given to Cardinals Care at: https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/community/donate-to-cardinals-care

Services: Visitation Sat., Oct. 26, 1 pm, with funeral at 3 pm, at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
