Albert, Kathryn Kay Marie Kay Albert, 98, of Affton, MO, passed away March 14, 2019. Kay was born March 29, 1920 in St. Louis, daughter of Carrie Adline Taylor and Vern Lee Carter, with brother Vern Lee (Florence Maxine) Carter, Jr. (deceased). She married Irvin Louis Bud Albert on Oct. 2, 1943, in St. Louis. Kay was always fashionable and loved to socialize. She made and had friends everywhere. Kay is survived by her son, Dennis Lee Albert of Affton, with whom she recently became very close and 3 Albert nieces, Mary (Bryan) Nicholson, Weston, MA; Barbara (Gene) Ragsdale, Dover, AR; and Patricia (Randy) Bailey, Tulsa, OK. Kathleen Marie (George) Andrews, Russellville, AR predeceased her. Many will morn her loss including friends Jeannie and Jay Shipp. Services: Visitation/Memorial is at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO, Saturday, April 6, 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019